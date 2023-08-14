PaddleQuest combines a weekend full of games, fantasy, and theatre on the water

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to PaddleQuest, it’s more than just a day out on the water.

“Best way to describe it is a paddling-based, eco-adventure fantasy contest,” says Matt Kirsch, PaddleQuest Creator. “So it is a big game.”

Hosted at Bukolt Park, multiple teams paddle to different locations to play games, hunt for treasure, and collect items. The ultimate goal is to become a protector of the backwaters, which is earned through treasure points.

“Find as much treasure, which trash is treasure here,” says Kirsch. “So if people find good river trash, like a tire or an old trap or something, that’s worth the treasure points.”

The competitiveness is high, but anyone of any skill can participate.

“It’s more about choosing a good route, playing the games well, and just having a good time,” says Kirsch.

In PaddleQuest’s 21-year history, more and more people have taken part in the fun.

“We had three teams of three and that was 2002, and we’ve just grown over the years. And now we have 48 teams this year and 48 teams is great,” says Kirsch.

Being the event creator, Kirsch always enjoys watching people live out their fantasies.

“When I see people having fun on the river, it’s very satisfying and it makes all the work worth it,” says Kirsch.

Though PaddleQuest wrapped up Sunday, there’s still plenty of room to take part in it next year.

“If you like being outside and you like paddling, you like adventure, it’s not for everybody, but it’s a lot of fun,” says Kirsch. “If you’re ready for something different, Paddle Quest is definitely for you.”

Kirsch mentioned that the volunteers and creativity of participants is what makes PaddleQuest what it is. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.