New taco shop in Weston to open on September 25

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas-based Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has announced its newest location in Weston will be opening on Sept. 25.

The Village of Weston announced it in a Facebook post on Monday.

The taco shop will be located in the old Wendy’s location at 2805 Schofield Ace. in Weston.

The restaurant is a franchise that began in Fort Worth, Texas with 150 current locations. The next closest location was in Minneapolis.

