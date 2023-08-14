News and First Alert Weather App
New taco shop in Weston to open on September 25

By Sean White
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Texas-based Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has announced its newest location in Weston will be opening on Sept. 25.

The Village of Weston announced it in a Facebook post on Monday.

The taco shop will be located in the old Wendy’s location at 2805 Schofield Ace. in Weston.

The restaurant is a franchise that began in Fort Worth, Texas with 150 current locations. The next closest location was in Minneapolis.

