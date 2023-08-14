News and First Alert Weather App
Living with XXY Meet & Greet happening Tuesday at WOW

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nationwide non-profit is looking to bring awareness and education to the Wausau area about people with Klinefelter Syndrome, also known as XXY. The organization is called ‘Living with XXY,’ and it’s their goal to change the world’s views on Klinefelter Syndrome and break down the stigma around the diagnosis. XXY is a condition where men are born with an extra “X” chromosome and happens to roughly 1 in 500 males.

Founder of Living with XXY, Ryan Bregante stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning to talk about the condition and promote the event. The Living with XXY Meet and Greet is taking place Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. and will be meeting at Wausau on Water (WOW) at 1300 N. River Drive, Wausau, WI.

