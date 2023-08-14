Injury at Merrill Steel sends 1 to the hospital

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - New details have emerged about a hospitalization after an incident at Merrill Steel that happened early Friday morning during the second shift.

Marathon County Dispatch received a 911 call from Merrill Steel at 1:25 a.m. Everest Metro Police and Riverside Fire District responded minutes later.

Riverside Fire Chief Rob Bowen said the person had serious injuries caused by a steel I-beam, but he was conscious, alert, and talking on his way to the hospital.

7 Investigates has learned a name for this person and checked with the Aspirus Wausau Hospital about his condition. 7 Investigates was told he is in fair, but stable condition — meaning his vital signs are within normal limits. He’s conscious but may be uncomfortable and he has a good medical outlook.

It can be said with confidence that this patient is the same person who came from Merrill Steel, but our investigative team is still working to confirm that and is unable to release his name right now.

Merrill Steel’s president Fred Schwalbach shared that they are in the middle of their Root Cause Analysis that they perform after every incident, so he cannot comment about the situation. However, he added that the company will develop and implement the necessary countermeasures to prevent this from happening again.

The company has one prior OSHA investigation from 2021. It found eight total violations, most of them being serious. The company had to pay a fine for half of them after a complaint was filed.

According to OSHA’s inspection report, in November of 2021, an employee was operating a machine used to punch holes in a piece of flat steel to make a larger hole. The guard on the machine was not adjusted correctly, allowing a piece of metal to hit his neck. The employee’s supervisor and another employee drove him to the emergency room and he was ultimately transferred to another facility for a traumatic penetrating injury.

The initial penalty OSHA estimated would cost Merrill Steel about $41,000. An informal settlement reduced it to nearly $25,000.

Schwalbach said their RCA of that incident in 2021 found that the operator was not using the equipment properly. He said they attempted to add safety features to prevent that from happening again but ultimately took the machine out of service to avoid another incident.

7 Investigates asked Schwalbach about criticisms surrounding their safety standards which include requests from employees about changes to training and technology to keep people safe not being implemented. Schwalbach gave an extensive list of their safety protocols and asked whether there were specific criticisms to see where they could do better.

Merrill Steel’s full response:

Thank you for reaching out to Merrill Steel about our Dedication to Safety at all our fabrication locations. - Safety is something we take very seriously. - Management performs daily safety reporting at every facility including zero incidents, near misses, and any incidence - We have multiple trained first responders and CPR-trained staff on every shift stationed throughout each facility - This training is conducted by the Red Cross - We have on-site clinics for our employees and their families - We conduct a safety meeting with HR, Safety Leads, and Plant Leadership every two weeks. - Safety goals are set for the company and a path is outlined as to how these goals will be met - We conduct a mandatory meeting every Friday where Supervisors and Safety Personnel at all fabrication locations are required to collaborate on any safety-related concerns. - All feedback from individuals working on the operating floor is gathered via Production Leads “Toolbox Talks” and conveyed to Management at this time - Every Toolbox Talk has a specific new topic which is created by our Safety Manager - All departments meet monthly to receive training on the newest technologies to keep people safe - Every facility has a full-time Safety Manager who is tasked with ensuring the highest safety standards are followed - Every Safety Manager holds an OSHA 30 certificate - Every Safety Manager holds a Train the Trainer certificate including: - Overhead Crane Operation - Forklift Operation - We do use consultants who are qualified in their field for inspecting equipment (man lift is a great example of this). - We have technicians who are certified crane inspectors. Only individuals with this qualification are allowed to perform inspections on our cranes. - It is stressed to every member of the Merrill Team that they have the authority and responsibility to halt any unsafe activity when observed. When this occurs, management works with all parties involved to mitigate risks associated with an unsafe activity - As a specific result of our commitment to safety, we are one of the only fabricators in our industry that provides air-supplied welding hoods to keep our teammates safe. This program resulted in a significant capital investment Merrill Steel spent towards maintaining a safe workplace for our team. This is one of many examples of how Merrill incorporates new safety technology into our practices. - With the addition of any new equipment, we consult with the manufacturer and third-party safety consultants to ensure the best physical guards and light curtains are in place to ensure the safest possible workspace. - Every incident is investigated via an extensive RCA (Root Cause Analysis) - Once the RCA has been determined, Merrill will develop and implement the necessary countermeasures to prevent this from occurring again in the future. Regarding the incident on Friday, the RCA (Root Cause Analysis) is still ongoing, so I am unable to comment at this time. Regarding the incident in 2021, the RCA determined that the operator was found to be utilizing the piece of equipment improperly. We attempted to add features/guards to the equipment to disallow such usage but ultimately decided to take the machinery out of service to avoid any potential future (sic) incidence. Again, we take safety extremely seriously. We want every teammate to go home safe! - If you are aware of any criticism of our safety standards or have any suggestions as to what we could be doing better, please bring these details to my attention. Merrill Steel has a strong commitment to improving the lives of our employees and community. We are dedicated to working hard every day to meet this commitment. Merrill Steel is a locally owned family business that values everyone on the team. We strive to make our company the safest possible workplace for our teammates.

