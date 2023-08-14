News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawano County crash map
One person dead after crash in Shawano County
Rainfall from Sunday night to Monday evening will range from .10-.50" north, while 1-2" with...
First Alert Weather: Much needed rain arrives Sunday night, cool start to work week
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rainfall could range from a half inch to over 2" in parts of the area Sunday night to Monday...
First Alert Weather: Soaking rainfall potential early in the new week
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say

Latest News

Reels in the Rink is happening Wednesday night at 6pm to raise money to send youth skaters to...
Reels in the Rink happening Wednesday to benefit youth skaters
Two people were hospitalized after ejecting from a jet that crashed Sunday. (Source: WXYZ/RYAN...
2 people hospitalized after air show crash
Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly...
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain
Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
Coast Guard rescuing 4 divers reported missing after trip near South Carolina coast
Source: CNN/POOL/TWITTER/@IASTARTINGLINE
GOP presidential candidates square off at Iowa State Fair