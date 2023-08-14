First Alert Weather: Widespread soaking rain Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A slow moving low pressure system will spread over the Badger State Monday, bringing much needed rain to the region.

Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall spreading over North Central Wisconsin Monday morning (WSAW)

Widespread rain spreading over North Central Wisconsin Monday morning. The umbrella will come in handy during the morning hours. Bulk of our rain accumulations will occur Monday morning. There will be pockets of heavy rain. High temperatures won’t warm much higher than morning lows. Afternoon highs will sit around the low to mid-60s.

Widespread rain gradually becoming scattered by the early afternoon Monday (WSAW)

Have the umbrella handy! Cool highs on tap Monday with rainy weather (WSAW)

Rain on Monday will taper to showers for the afternoon and evening. As the low tracks across, plan for an up kick in wind gusts, 20 to 30 mph. Showers gradually clear out in time for Monday evening with overcast skies partially clearing overnight.

Lingering scattered rain at times throughout Monday afternoon and early evening (WSAW)

Breezy, gusty winds Monday morning, early afternoon (WSAW)

Rain accumulations will vary from north to south. Higher rain accumulations south of HWY 10, where pockets of 1-2 inches of rain could accumulate. Closer to a half inch of rain likely among the greater Wausau region with a quarter inch across the Northwoods.

Heavy rain accumulations south of HWY 10 Monday. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns Tuesday. Highs will jump back towards the upper 70s for the afternoon. Weather conditions will be quiet. Even warmer by mid-week. Highs mid to upper 80s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds make a return as well for the afternoon and evening as a cold front slides in through Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be possible during this time, but no severe storms expected. Any stronger storm that develop could produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Some showers and thunderstorms possible late Wednesday with a cold front (WSAW)

Up and down temperatures for the week (WSAW)

Thursday should turn dry for much of the daytime hours. Mostly sunny skies expected, highs slightly cooler but near normal, mid-70s. We’ll turn up the temperatures heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs could run towards 90 Saturday and Sunday. Humidity could return as well. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Friday through Sunday. A chance of showers or storms Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.