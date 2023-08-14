First Alert Weather: Widespread soaking rain Monday
Widespread moderate rainfall spreading over North-Central Wisconsin Monday morning. Cool start to the work week, highs low to mid-60s.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A slow moving low pressure system will spread over the Badger State Monday, bringing much needed rain to the region.
Widespread rain spreading over North Central Wisconsin Monday morning. The umbrella will come in handy during the morning hours. Bulk of our rain accumulations will occur Monday morning. There will be pockets of heavy rain. High temperatures won’t warm much higher than morning lows. Afternoon highs will sit around the low to mid-60s.
Rain on Monday will taper to showers for the afternoon and evening. As the low tracks across, plan for an up kick in wind gusts, 20 to 30 mph. Showers gradually clear out in time for Monday evening with overcast skies partially clearing overnight.
Rain accumulations will vary from north to south. Higher rain accumulations south of HWY 10, where pockets of 1-2 inches of rain could accumulate. Closer to a half inch of rain likely among the greater Wausau region with a quarter inch across the Northwoods.
Sunshine returns Tuesday. Highs will jump back towards the upper 70s for the afternoon. Weather conditions will be quiet. Even warmer by mid-week. Highs mid to upper 80s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds make a return as well for the afternoon and evening as a cold front slides in through Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be possible during this time, but no severe storms expected. Any stronger storm that develop could produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Thursday should turn dry for much of the daytime hours. Mostly sunny skies expected, highs slightly cooler but near normal, mid-70s. We’ll turn up the temperatures heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs could run towards 90 Saturday and Sunday. Humidity could return as well. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Friday through Sunday. A chance of showers or storms Sunday.
