News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Widespread soaking rain Monday

Widespread moderate rainfall spreading over North-Central Wisconsin Monday morning. Cool start to the work week, highs low to mid-60s.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A slow moving low pressure system will spread over the Badger State Monday, bringing much needed rain to the region.

Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall spreading over North Central Wisconsin Monday morning
Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall spreading over North Central Wisconsin Monday morning(WSAW)

Widespread rain spreading over North Central Wisconsin Monday morning. The umbrella will come in handy during the morning hours. Bulk of our rain accumulations will occur Monday morning. There will be pockets of heavy rain. High temperatures won’t warm much higher than morning lows. Afternoon highs will sit around the low to mid-60s.

Widespread rain gradually becoming scattered by the early afternoon Monday
Widespread rain gradually becoming scattered by the early afternoon Monday(WSAW)
Have the umbrella handy! Cool highs on tap Monday with rainy weather
Have the umbrella handy! Cool highs on tap Monday with rainy weather(WSAW)

Rain on Monday will taper to showers for the afternoon and evening. As the low tracks across, plan for an up kick in wind gusts, 20 to 30 mph. Showers gradually clear out in time for Monday evening with overcast skies partially clearing overnight.

Lingering scattered rain at times throughout Monday afternoon and early evening
Lingering scattered rain at times throughout Monday afternoon and early evening(WSAW)
Breezy, gusty winds Monday morning, early afternoon
Breezy, gusty winds Monday morning, early afternoon(WSAW)

Rain accumulations will vary from north to south. Higher rain accumulations south of HWY 10, where pockets of 1-2 inches of rain could accumulate. Closer to a half inch of rain likely among the greater Wausau region with a quarter inch across the Northwoods.

Heavy rain accumulations south of HWY 10 Monday.
Heavy rain accumulations south of HWY 10 Monday.(WSAW)

Sunshine returns Tuesday. Highs will jump back towards the upper 70s for the afternoon. Weather conditions will be quiet. Even warmer by mid-week. Highs mid to upper 80s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds make a return as well for the afternoon and evening as a cold front slides in through Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be possible during this time, but no severe storms expected. Any stronger storm that develop could produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Some showers and thunderstorms possible late Wednesday with a cold front
Some showers and thunderstorms possible late Wednesday with a cold front(WSAW)
Up and down temperatures for the week
Up and down temperatures for the week(WSAW)

Thursday should turn dry for much of the daytime hours. Mostly sunny skies expected, highs slightly cooler but near normal, mid-70s. We’ll turn up the temperatures heading into the upcoming weekend. Highs could run towards 90 Saturday and Sunday. Humidity could return as well. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Friday through Sunday. A chance of showers or storms Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawano County crash map
One person dead after crash in Shawano County
Rainfall from Sunday night to Monday evening will range from .10-.50" north, while 1-2" with...
First Alert Weather: Much needed rain arrives Sunday night, cool start to work week
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rainfall could range from a half inch to over 2" in parts of the area Sunday night to Monday...
First Alert Weather: Soaking rainfall potential early in the new week
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say

Latest News

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Monday, August 14, 2023
Rainfall from Sunday night to Monday evening will range from .10-.50" north, while 1-2" with...
First Alert Weather: Much needed rain arrives Sunday night, cool start to work week
Rain overspreading the area overnight and continuing into Monday morning. Rain tapers to...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers south Sunday. Rain arrives Sunday night, could be heavy...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast