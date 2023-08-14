News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Carlos Santana hits 3-run homer as Brewers sweep White Sox 7-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana (41) watches his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox...
Milwaukee Brewers' Carlos Santana (41) watches his two-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris)(Quinn Harris | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Christian Yelich added a two-run single for Milwaukee, which pushed its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games after the Chicago Cubs fell at Toronto.

“Knowing we have the Cubs behind us playing pretty good and the Reds are close, too,” Peralta said after his fourth straight quality start. “I knew it was going to be an important day for us, and I was able to do the job.”

White Sox starter Dylan Cease (5-6) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings. The 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up missed a shot at a second straight win after striking out seven and walking two.

Peralta (9-8) scattered four hits and struck out six while walking three for his third straight victory.

“Great start. Kinda got better as the game went on,” manager Craig Counsell said of the right-hander. “He pitched a nice game. Put zeroes up and we got him a lead and, fortunately, expanded it late.”

Chicago’s Carlos Pérez prevented a shutout with a two-out RBI double in the ninth off reliever J.C. Mejía. Elvis Andrus later added a two-run single.

“On the offensive side, we didn’t get anything done until that last inning,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “Peralta kept us in check all game long.”

Mark Canha’s second-inning sacrifice fly gave the Brewers the lead for good and Andruw Monasterio doubled in another run in the fifth. Reliever Aaron Bummer issued a pair of walks in the eighth before Santana drove his 15th homer of the season into right-center field.

Yelich added to the lead in the ninth off Declan Cronin.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee: The club has not named a starter for Tuesday night’s series opener at the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago: Touki Toussaint (1-4, 4.22) faces fellow right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.96) on Tuesday to start a two-game series at the Cubs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainfall could range from a half inch to over 2" in parts of the area Sunday night to Monday...
First Alert Weather: Soaking rainfall potential early in the new week
Shawano County crash map
One person dead after crash in Shawano County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Rainfall from Sunday night to Monday evening will range from .10-.50" north, while 1-2" with...
First Alert Weather: Much needed rain arrives Sunday night, cool start to work week
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Love has efficient night as Packers top Bengals to open preseason
Packers quarterback Jordan Love during joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals and Packers scuffle during joint practice ahead of their preseason opener on Friday night
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup
Chinooks Vs. Woodchucks
Chinooks Vs. Woodchucks