Alternative farmers market created for farmers battling vendor limits of Wausau farmers market

The event will take place August 26, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The idea for the Wausau alternative farmers market started with a simple Facebook post from farmer Debra Weiss.

“I actually made a post in ‘Ask Wausau’ Facebook group asking if somebody else had any hard time with this, and the response was overwhelming honestly, so I was like, huh,” said Debra Weiss, owner of Ethereal Gardens. “I had already thought about maybe trying to start something, but once I saw that, I was like yeah, there’s a need for this.”

Weiss felt the need to help local farmers who’ve been unable to get into the Wausau farmers market due to vendor limits.

“I’m kind of like the mad scientist of agriculture trying to come up with a way of doing things,” added Weiss. “I experiment with things because I’m trying to find a better way.”

Despite having the idea for months, location costs have presented significant challenges.

“The location thing was the biggest thing, and we are so grateful to have NTC for this,” Weiss said. “Otherwise, I don’t know if this would’ve happened, property values and just land in general is expensive. When you’re a startup, you don’t have a lot of money.”

Now, a plan is set to give people more market options, while helping out fellow farmers.

“I love it, actually, I really love it, I’ve been working on these things for 15 years,” said Weiss. “The answer is to strengthen the local economy, I’m sure we have the talent and the resources here, it just has to be found.”

All with hopes of celebrating what the community has to offer.

“You’re going to see all sorts of interesting things,” Weiss stated. “This is going to be like a Turkish bizarre almost where you just got so many different items and so many different items. I have no idea, we’re gonna find out here.”

Northcentral Technical College will be the host of the alternative farmers market on August 26, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

If you’re a vendor and interested in signing up, or just want to learn more, click here or contact wausaualternativefarmersmarket@gmail.com.

