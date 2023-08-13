Friday night storms didn’t stop community from enjoying LogJam festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting off a big festival with severe weather is not ideal, but that didn’t stop vendors and organizers at the LogJam Festival in Mosinee this weekend.

“Both my tents got destroyed, surprisingly I only broke two cups, but a lot of stuff was kind of drugged through the mud, so really damp and wet. Cups were submerged in water,” said local vendor Kay Koehler.

Luckily, other vendors came to help when they saw just how damaging the storm was on Friday night.

“Everybody just kind of started boxing my stuff up got that in the truck first and then like I said we were taking stuff up to the shelter. They were all good they were making sure my kids were okay,” said Koehler.

But one of those kids was making sure mom was okay first.

“We saw the sprinkles coming in and all of sudden it just came so fast that I was trying to save my mom’s tent because she had just bought two new tents and I was drug halfway across the road,” said Koehler’s daughter Kynslei Dahlquist.

Despite the damage caused by Friday’s storm, LogJam organizers were determined to make sure the festival continued through the weekend.

“Saturday morning was exciting because we had quite a bit of damage. One thing I will say is that it was exciting to see everybody teamed up to help each other and we got a lot done to help people through the storm on Friday night,” said LogJam Organizer Al Erickson.

Erickson said the weather didn’t keep people away. He says it’s possible attendance was up this year from last year.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.