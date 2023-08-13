First Alert Weather: Much needed rain arrives Sunday night, cool start to work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The drought has been expanding across the Badger State over the past couple of months. Rainfall has been inconsistent, to say the least. So when we can pick up rainfall, we’ll take it. Sunday will wrap up with more clouds than intervals of sun. There is a chance of a shower in the southern parts of the region during the afternoon. Low pressure will track closer to Wisconsin Sunday night and bring rain to much of the area, lasting into Monday. Staying damp and cool for Monday, as the showers last into the evening Monday. Temperatures will fluctuate in the week ahead with a warmer Wednesday, then heating up going into next weekend. Highs could make a run toward 90 degrees.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday and cooler. (WSAW)

Intervals of morning sunshine on Sunday will give way to considerable cloudiness for the majority of the day. There is a chance of a shower in the southern parts of the area during the afternoon Sunday into the early evening. Most places will remain dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers south Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain moving into the area later Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

As low-pressure heads toward the Wisconsin/Illinois state line Sunday night, rain will overspread the region. There will be pockets of heavy rain and perhaps an isolated storm or two in Central Wisconsin overnight. Lows by morning on Monday in the mid to upper 50s. Rain on Monday will taper to showers as the day goes on. No less, it will be a damp and cool start to the work week. Don’t forget to have an umbrella and a light jacket. Highs on Monday struggle to make it into the mid 60s.

Periods of rain into Monday morning, heavy at times. (WSAW)

Rain tapering to showers Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers tapering off Monday evening. (WSAW)

Rainfall from Sunday night to Monday evening could range from a half inch to nearly 2" in parts of the area. (WSAW)

The showers will wind down Monday evening with clouds yielding to some clearing Monday night. A fair amount of sunshine and pleasant on Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer on Wednesday and breezy with a partly cloudy sky. Highs rebound into the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will spark showers & storms late Wednesday night. (WSAW)

A cold front is forecast to head our way later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Based on the timing of this frontal passage, the risk of severe storms is low. No less, any stronger storm could produce downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

A cold front will bring showers & storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

There may be a couple of days this week where you don't need to water the garden. (WSAW)

High temperatures will rise as the week goes along. (WSAW)

Temperatures will ramp up late week into next weekend. A good amount of sunshine Friday, Saturday, and next Sunday. Turning more humid as well. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday, low 90s Saturday, and upper 80s on Sunday.

