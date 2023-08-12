News and First Alert Weather App
Love has efficient night as Packers top Bengals to open preseason

Love finished 7/10 with a touchdown the Packers’ 36-19 win
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WSAW) - The Packers returned to the field Friday with a solid start to preseason. Green Bay topped the Bengals 36-19 in Cincinnati Friday to open preseason play.

With many eyes on Jordan Love, the newly-minted Packers’ starting quarterback played two efficient series for Green Bay. Love finished 7/10 for 46 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs.

Most of the quarterback reps went to rookie Sean Clifford. The Cincinnati native and up and down night, but finished with some flashes. Clifford was 20/26 for 208 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Clifford’s touchdown toss went to Tyler Davis for five yards. One of Clifford’s picks though was of the pick-six variety, as Tycen Anderson took it in for six for Cincinnati.

The breakout star of the game for the Packers was undrafted rookie running back Emanuel Wilson. The Fort Valley State product carried the ball six times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a house call for 80 yards.

The Packers’ defense didn’t surrender a single touchdown, forcing the Bengals into only four field goals. Green Bay reeled in two interceptions in the game, one from Carrington Valentine and one from Dallin Leavitt.

The Packers will return to Green Bay for their first home preseason game next Saturday as they host New England, a game set for 7:00 p.m.

