First Alert Weather: Soaking rainfall potential early in the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend started off with some quiet weather across the Wisconsin River Valley on Saturday. Clouds will be mixed with some clear sky Saturday night, which may not make for ideal viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Showers. No less, a tranquil Saturday night. More clouds than intervals of sun Sunday. The next storm system arrives Sunday night with rain and a chance of storms in Central Wisconsin, while showers are possible north. The damp and cool weather will be around for the start of the work week on Monday. In the week ahead, some sun, an additional risk of showers/storms, and then heating up with above average temperatures late week.

Hotter weather is on tap 6-10 days out. (WSAW)

There will be a mix of some clouds and clear conditions Saturday night in North Central Wisconsin. Not the perfect conditions to check out the Perseid Meteor Showers, but you should be able to make out it out for portions of the night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday may start off with some sun but clouds will be thickening as the day goes along. Cooler on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the low 70s.

More clouds than sun on Sunday. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker will bring the potential for soaking rainfall, particularly in Central Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. Periods of rain develop Sunday evening, with wet weather overnight into Monday morning, especially from Highway 29 on south. In the north, times of showers are expected. Have the umbrella and jacket handy for Monday before heading out the door. Times of rain and showers throughout the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain moving in Sunday night. (WSAW)

Wet weather expected leading into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Showers expected and cool Monday. (WSAW)

Showers lasting into Monday evening. (WSAW)

Rainfall will not be enough to cause flooding or warrant a First Alert Weather Day, but it could be a good soaking. Total amounts by Monday evening could range from a quarter to half an inch in the north, to 1-2″ in Central Wisconsin, with locally higher totals possible. The showers will exit Monday night with some clearing overnight.

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy and warmer Wednesday with more sun than clouds. Highs rising into the mid 80s.

A risk of showers and storms Wednesday night with a cold front. (WSAW)

The next opportunity for showers and storms will be with a cold front that is forecast to roll through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It is too early to say if any storms will be strong to severe, but something that we are going to monitor for the days ahead. In the wake of the front, cooler on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It is going to be heating up for the middle to end of the new week. (WSAW)

The heat could be on again late week into next weekend. A ridge of high pressure that has been producing hot conditions in the southern Plains will shift NE and usher in hot conditions Friday through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Highs Friday in the upper 80s, while around 90 degrees on Saturday, along with more humid conditions. Heat index values next Saturday could be well into the 90s.

