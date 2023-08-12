News and First Alert Weather App
Couple gets engaged at finish line of Madison Mini Marathon

Eric Memmel proposed to Becca Kaja at the finish line of the Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday....
Eric Memmel proposed to Becca Kaja at the finish line of the Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday. She said yes!(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of runners took to the streets of Madison Saturday morning for the 15th year of the Madison Mini Marathon, but two of those runners went home with more than just a medal around their neck.

Half marathon participants Eric Memmel and Becca Kaja started the race as boyfriend and girlfriend, but shortly after they crossed the finish line, Memmel asked Kaja to marry him.

Kaja said she was surprised, but had a feeling the proposal would happen sometime this summer.

“We’ve run this race before and I was wanting it to happen here so it was like the best surprise ever,” she said.

The couple lives in Mequon, Wisconsin and they say the Madison Mini is a special place to them.

“This was one of our first big dates that we had together, if you could call a half marathon a date,” Memmel said.

Memmel finished the 13.1 mile run before Kaja so he went back to find her on the course and ran to the finish line with her hand in hand.

“He’s a lot faster than me. Like a whole hour faster than me,” she said.

The happy couple has been together for a little over a year and they said wedding planning is already underway.

They added the celebrations will continue all weekend long with Kaja’s 30th birthday on Sunday.

