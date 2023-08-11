WPS reminds people to call 811 before they dig

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is providing a simple solution to avoid a dangerous decision when digging. Friday marks 811 Day, and WPS is reminding everyone to call 811 at least three working days before they start any digging project.

This important step helps customers, neighborhoods, and communities remain safe.

Every digging project, from planting a tree to professional road construction work, needs to start by contacting 811.

This one easy call notifies underground utility operators like WPS about where someone plans to dig. WPS and utility operators will then visit the digging area for free to mark the location of underground equipment, such as electric and natural gas lines, to help everyone stay safe.

Entire neighborhoods can be affected if someone digs without contacting 811.

Last year, WPS responded to more than 40 incidents in which underground lines were damaged because someone didn’t call 811 before digging. Incidents like these can lead to service interruptions, costly repairs, and serious injuries.

Unsafe digging will affect homes and businesses across the country this year. A nationwide survey this spring found that 40% of U.S. homeowners, more than 49 million people, won’t call 811 before digging in 2023, putting themselves and their communities at risk.

Research has shown that if someone contacts 811 before digging, they have a 99% chance of avoiding damage to underground utilities. Along with calling 811, stay safe by only hand digging within 18 inches of marked lines.

