News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

WPS reminds people to call 811 before they dig

National 811 Day
National 811 Day(Kansas Gas Service)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service is providing a simple solution to avoid a dangerous decision when digging. Friday marks 811 Day, and WPS is reminding everyone to call 811 at least three working days before they start any digging project.

This important step helps customers, neighborhoods, and communities remain safe.

Every digging project, from planting a tree to professional road construction work, needs to start by contacting 811.

This one easy call notifies underground utility operators like WPS about where someone plans to dig. WPS and utility operators will then visit the digging area for free to mark the location of underground equipment, such as electric and natural gas lines, to help everyone stay safe.

Entire neighborhoods can be affected if someone digs without contacting 811.

Last year, WPS responded to more than 40 incidents in which underground lines were damaged because someone didn’t call 811 before digging. Incidents like these can lead to service interruptions, costly repairs, and serious injuries.

Unsafe digging will affect homes and businesses across the country this year. A nationwide survey this spring found that 40% of U.S. homeowners, more than 49 million people, won’t call 811 before digging in 2023, putting themselves and their communities at risk.

Research has shown that if someone contacts 811 before digging, they have a 99% chance of avoiding damage to underground utilities. Along with calling 811, stay safe by only hand digging within 18 inches of marked lines.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate
First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening because of severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong to severe storms Friday evening
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nation’s tallest ride next summer
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school

Latest News

Portage County Sheriff’s Office to hold concealed carry class Sept. 16
There will be a lot of fun activity's at the festival for all ages and will be family friendly.
Log Jam Festival kicking off Friday in Mosinee
The Running Bear Triathlon takes place on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m
7th annual Running Bear Triathlon this weekend
This was not the first attempt in apprehending Stewart.
Marshfield Police arrest wanted subject