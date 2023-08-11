News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sentry Insurance hosts PGA event on Maui, calls wildfires ‘heartbreaking’

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Maui wildfires are also burning close to one of the PGA Tour’s top events.

The Sentry, sponsored by Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, is held at The Plantation Course on Maui. It’s the opening tournament on the golf calendar every January.

I reached out to Sentry about the devastation in Maui. They call it ‘heartbreaking.’ Their full statement follows below.

The devastation caused by wildfires in Lahaina and other parts of Maui is heartbreaking for all of us at Sentry. Through The Sentry, our PGA TOUR tournament in Kapalua, and the Connected Communities initiative between Stevens Point and Maui, we’ve come to know the island of Maui. We’ve made friends and built deep relationships over the years. Maui is not just the home of our tournament—it’s a cherished community we proudly consider our second home. We’re relieved to share that, after reaching out, our longstanding partners and friends on Maui are safe. This is still a critical situation and we’re working closely with them to understand their most pressing needs. We’ll share more about our support in the coming days. If you’d like to support the relief efforts on Maui, two of our Connected Communities partners, the Maui United Way and University of Hawaii-Maui, have established relief funds.

Maui United Way: nonprofit charity organization: volunteer or donate today.

Help Maui: University of Hawai’i Foundation

We appreciate you keeping this resilient community in your thoughts.

—Sentry Insurance

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school

Latest News

'Beer & Cheese for Pets Please' August 19
'Beer & Cheese for Pets Please' August 19
Wisconsin Rapids needs crossing guards
Wisconsin Rapids needs crossing guards
Farve loses appeal to withdraw from suit
Favre loses appeal to withdraw from suit
Sentry Insurance on Hawaii wildfires
Sentry Insurance on Hawaii wildfires