Sentry Insurance hosts PGA event on Maui, calls wildfires ‘heartbreaking’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Maui wildfires are also burning close to one of the PGA Tour’s top events.

The Sentry, sponsored by Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, is held at The Plantation Course on Maui. It’s the opening tournament on the golf calendar every January.

I reached out to Sentry about the devastation in Maui. They call it ‘heartbreaking.’ Their full statement follows below.

The devastation caused by wildfires in Lahaina and other parts of Maui is heartbreaking for all of us at Sentry. Through The Sentry, our PGA TOUR tournament in Kapalua, and the Connected Communities initiative between Stevens Point and Maui, we’ve come to know the island of Maui. We’ve made friends and built deep relationships over the years. Maui is not just the home of our tournament—it’s a cherished community we proudly consider our second home. We’re relieved to share that, after reaching out, our longstanding partners and friends on Maui are safe. This is still a critical situation and we’re working closely with them to understand their most pressing needs. We’ll share more about our support in the coming days. If you’d like to support the relief efforts on Maui, two of our Connected Communities partners, the Maui United Way and University of Hawaii-Maui, have established relief funds.

Maui United Way: nonprofit charity organization: volunteer or donate today.

Help Maui: University of Hawai’i Foundation

We appreciate you keeping this resilient community in your thoughts.

—Sentry Insurance

