Portage County Sheriff’s Office to hold concealed carry class Sept. 16

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a concealed carry weapons, or CCW, class on Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Portage County Annex, rooms one and two.

The class will be taught by deputies certified by the DOJ as firearm instructors. The cost is $50 per student.

The Sheriff’s Office will also offer a basic handgun course from 1-4 p.m. at the Portage County Law Enforcement Range located at 3001 Willow Springs Dr. in Stevens Point.

The course will be available to anyone who attends the morning CCW class. Topics that will be covered include grip, stance, sight picture or properly aiming down your sights, loading, unloading, proper inspection, malfunction actions, and firing.

Students will need to bring a firearm and approximately 50 rounds of ammunition for that firearm.

The cost for students taking both the CCW and handgun courses is $75.

To register, call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1444, or for more information about the classes, call Sergeant Travis Morgan at 715-346-1447 or Sergeant Dustin Kitzman at 715-346-1400.

