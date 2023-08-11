Neighbors oppose possible new apartments in Wausau on Wyatt Street

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Community Development Authority is requesting a piece of property to be rezoned for affordable apartments, but not everybody is happy.

It’s located on the 200 block of Wyatt Street near the Wisconsin River and the Eagles Club. This would allow for a six-unit apartment complex to be built.

However, some who live in the area don’t want to see any units built. They cite concerns like property values and more traffic.

But the land is owned by the city. The apartments would be priced at about $800 for a two-bedroom apartment.

People living in the neighborhood didn’t want to speak on camera but off-camera, some did say one concern is more traffic.

“Six more units, 12 more cars, plus if they have friends coming over, you’re going to have a lot more traffic in the area,” said a person who didn’t want to be identified.

Wausau Community Development Manager Tammy Stratz disagrees. “We really don’t anticipate a lot of traffic. Based on zoning, you have to have one-and-a-half parking stalls per bedroom. The maximum amount of parking we can have is 15 cars,” said Stratz.

Stratz says they’re in the early steps of the development process, but they’ve been thinking about it for a while.

“If we provide housing, it’s a good development. Wausau needs housing. Let’s not be afraid of this project,” said Stratz.

People in the neighborhood have put together a petition to oppose the apartments.

Stratz says the city will take opinions into consideration as part of the process. “It won’t affect the single-family homes because they are assessed differently, so what happens with this isn’t going to affect the neighborhood,” said Stratz.

Even if it doesn’t affect the values of homes, there are concerns it will impact their properties in other ways.

“One thing we are worried about is they have to back fill four to six feet all the water runoff from that new building is going to go into all of the neighboring properties potentially causing a lot of water damage,” says one person who wishes to remain anonymous.

The city will ask the planning commission next week to rezone it. It will hear from the neighborhood and their petition next Tuesday.

The city council expects to decide on rezoning by September 12th. If it moves forward, construction would begin next spring.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.