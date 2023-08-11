Marshfield Police arrest wanted subject

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, August 10 at 3:25 pm, Special Response Teams from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Marshfield Police Department conducted an operation to take a 50 year old Chili man into custody.

Stephen Stewart had a body-only arrest warrant due to failing to appear for a firearm surrender in Wood County. He also had pending charges in the City of Marshfield for stalking, domestic abuse, reckless driving, and more.

The response teams were able to apprehend Stewart at his home without any hiccups. Police have previously attempted to take in Stewart which led to him fleeing, resulting in car chases. Those chases had to be called off due to public safety.

Stewart will be transported to the Wood County Jail as charges are currently being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

