Log Jam Festival kicking off Friday in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -An annual family friendly festival is headed back to Mosinee Friday, and there is something for all ages to do.

The Festival Organizer says the only thing you have to pay for is souvenirs and food, the rest of the event is completely free. The Log Jam Festival has been happening for 17 years now. One of the most fascinating exhibits is the Living History Encampment, where a time period comes to life right in front of your eyes. The period for the encampment is late 1700s and early 1800s.

Although they live in Minnesota now, it’s the family and friends Barbara and Lyle Marquis have met along the way that’s keeps them coming back to Mosinee. Barbara and Lyle have been coming to the Log Jam Festival and participating in the living history encampment for all 17 years at River Park, and even when it first began in Wausau 32 years ago. Their tent is early frontier living and has many cool items in it that portray that period. Lyle will portray a hunter trapper and will have a big display of animal hides that were indigenous to the area hanging up for all to see.

“We lived up the road here for about 28 years. There’s a lot here that happened over the last 200 years. And it’s just fun to let the kids know how things were before all the conveniences they have today,” said Barbara and Lyle Marquis.

They will have many other activities at the festival including live music, a petting zoo, magic show, cannon demonstrations, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, and so much more for the whole family. Festival Coordinator Al Erickson said it was a love for rivers that started the idea for the festival.

“I thought it would be fun and interesting to have a festival around the river. We have such a beautiful river park here in Mosinee, and the opportunity was here to do that,” said Erickson.

This year, there will be ‘The Early History of Mosinee’ display in the pavilion area. It will show what was in Mosinee before the town was developed. Erickson says the event will happen rain or shine because most of the activities are covered by tents. All the money raised for the event helps numerous clubs and organizations in the community.

The fun begins on Friday at 5 p.m. You can visit the exhibits and enjoy the food and adult beverages. Jerry Schmitt will play at 6 p.m. Friday night.

The Log Jam Festival is Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at River Park in Mosinee.

Click for a list of events and the schedule.

