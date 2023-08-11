News and First Alert Weather App
Local artist helping bring back prominent Tomahawk mural

One of the the original artists, and Tomahawk resident Andy Goretski, was selected to recreate...
One of the the original artists, and Tomahawk resident Andy Goretski, was selected to recreate the mural.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2003, a mural of Tomahawk founder William H. Bradley was displayed for the city. Now 20 years later, the mural is gaining new life and handing the brush back to one of its original artists.

“It showed some wear and weathering from the sun and the weather,” said the mural’s artist Andy Goretski. “But it was time to refurbish and the Main Street Program seemed me out to refresh.”

“To have Andy, who is one of our local artists here living in Tomahawk, and to be part of that original project, to be able to bring it back and fix it up, that was kind of the main thing,” said Jennifer Trukiewicz, executive director, Tomahawk Main St. “We didn’t want to replace it, we wanted to restore it and bring it back to its original beauty. We’re so blessed that Andy’s able to help us with that.”

With a project of this significance, it requires great passion and care.

“Anytime you mess with history, mess with anything original, it’s really nerve-wracking,” Turkiewicz added.

However, Turkiewicz couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Watching Andy work, watching his attention to detail, the time he has taken to make sure that he’s got it right is amazing,” she said.

Progress has been made, but the best is yet to come.

“I have really been enjoying this process of painting,” stated Goretski. “I wanna make sure that it’s as beautiful as we can make it. I’m not really focused on the end game yet, but the fun parts are coming out eventually.”

To learn more about the mural and how you can support it, click here.

