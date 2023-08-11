Lakeshore pummels Wausau in Woodchucks’ penultimate home game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Lakeshore Chinooks used early runs to their advantage Thursday as they ultimately squashed the Woodchucks 14-1 at Athletic Park.

Spotting three different multi-run innings of four, three and four respectively was what got the job done for the Chinooks (13-22/27-42) in the 14-1 win.

The only Wausau run was scored in the fifth from a Trent Van Ess solo home run.

Wausau finishes 7-5 against Lakeshore on the season, the same split they won by last year.

Friday marks the final game at Athletic Park this summer, as Madison travels to Wausau. First pitch against the Mallards will be at 6:35 p.m.

