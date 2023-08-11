Hawaii wildfires having an impact on people, businesses in central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Back in January, the Stevens Point Brewery and Kohola Brewery in Maui joined forces for a new beer, and the Hula Badger IPA was introduced at the Sentry PGA event in Lahaina as a way for people to get a taste of Maui and Stevens Point.

It’s been less than a year since the collaboration between Stevens Point Brewery and Kohola Brewery. Their relationship grew quickly as did the excitement to see what new ideas they come up with.

However, the recent wildfires in Hawaii burned Kohola Brewery to the ground.

Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel from Stevens Point Brewery said, “All of them are fine, so nobody is injured or worse. Many of them have lost their homes, their apartments and it definitely looks like now they’ve lost the brewery as well.”

The relationship is not just over the phone. Stevens Point Brewery made the flights to meet their new business partner and spent time with these employees.

“We went through Sentry, through their ‘Shared Communities’ and were able to go down there and brew beer with them and meet their whole team and we spent two to three days together,” said Schraufnagel.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza has gotten to know the mayor of Maui and has been communicating with him as much as he can. Wiza knows some of the people down there because they were just here for the U.S. Senior Open.

“When we saw on the news the devastation that happened in Lahaina and the other wildfires that are going on in Maui it was much more personal,” Mayor Wiza said. “Because these are people that we’ve met. It’s not something where you read about in the paper necessarily and have that detachment.”

They all want to help Maui. Mayor Wiza does have ideas in mind.

Mayor Wiza stated, “If we need to send people there to help we will. If we need to send money to help rebuild, we’re going to do that, or if it’s just a matter of letting people know that people are thinking about them and care we’re absolutely going to do that.”

Mayor Wiza added that getting aid to Maui right now will be tough because they are on an island and waiting to do something could take months. Stevens Point Brewery also plans to help out too.

