Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg

Services for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg will be held on Saturday in Verona.
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #209 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Aug. 12, in honor of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, who passed away on July 23.

“Our hearts are heavy for Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg’s loved ones, fellow Marines, and the Verona community as they mourn this tragic loss,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of our state, we honor him for his service and selflessness as he is laid to rest in his home state. He will be missed by all those who knew him and will not be forgotten.”

Following his graduation from Verona Area High School in May 2021, Lance Corporal Kaltenberg enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He completed boot camp at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. He was also stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and, most recently, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Lance Corporal Kaltenberg was a motor vehicle operator of Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

During his service, Lance Corporal Kaltenberg received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Services for Lance Corporal Kaltenberg will be held on Sat., Aug. 12, 2023, in Verona.

The Executive Order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Last month, an autopsy revealed that carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death for LCpl. Kaltenberg and two other Marines in North Carolina.

