Crandon Raceway looking for volunteers for Labor Day weekend races
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon International Raceway, along with the Forest County Chamber of Commerce, is looking for volunteers for this year’s Labor Day-Off Road Races happening Sept. 1-3.
Just for helping out, volunteers can receive one free weekend wristband and drink and food tickets worth over $50.
Shifts and locations are listed below:
Friday, September 1
Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 1-7 p.m.
This is also the same night that KISS will be performing.
Saturday, September 2
Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.
Sunday, September 3
Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.
