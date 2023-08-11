Crandon Raceway looking for volunteers for Labor Day weekend races

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon International Raceway, along with the Forest County Chamber of Commerce, is looking for volunteers for this year’s Labor Day-Off Road Races happening Sept. 1-3.

Just for helping out, volunteers can receive one free weekend wristband and drink and food tickets worth over $50.

Shifts and locations are listed below:

Friday, September 1

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 1-7 p.m.

This is also the same night that KISS will be performing.

Saturday, September 2

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the event.

