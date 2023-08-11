News and First Alert Weather App
Crandon Raceway looking for volunteers for Labor Day weekend races

Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway
Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway(Crandon Int'l Raceway)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon International Raceway, along with the Forest County Chamber of Commerce, is looking for volunteers for this year’s Labor Day-Off Road Races happening Sept. 1-3.

Just for helping out, volunteers can receive one free weekend wristband and drink and food tickets worth over $50.

Shifts and locations are listed below:

Friday, September 1

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 1-7 p.m.

This is also the same night that KISS will be performing.

Saturday, September 2

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Pavilion Canned Beverage Bar from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the event.

