AT&T donates $10K to local Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
By Tom Zurawski
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club in Wausau is getting a big donation, thanks to AT&T which donated $10,000 to the local club.

The money will be used to help the digital divide and help kids with limited internet access get through their homework a little easier.

Robyn Gruner from AT&T Wisconsin said, “Wausau does a really fantastic job and there was a huge need here with kids who didn’t have access to the internet, kids who didn’t have access to devices, and quite frankly the knowledge that they need to be able to do school and do homework, online.”

“It will help out a lot of people, because most of the people here don’t really have access to all of that technology,” added Tucker Jameslund, John Muir Middle School.

Kim Larsen, the CEO of the Wausau Boys and Girls Club, said the money will be used to buy more laptops and for additional staff training.

