News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate

Latest News

Chandler Freeman gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched Thursday.
Lakeshore pummels Wausau in Woodchucks’ penultimate home game
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency