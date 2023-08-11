7th annual Running Bear Triathlon this weekend

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to get some exercise this weekend while supporting several area programs, you will want to check out the 7th annual Running Bear Triathlon in Three Lakes. Co-Directors Ed and Gwen Hutchins joined Sunrise 7 to preview the event.

The Running Bear Triathlon takes place on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. beginning at the Triangle Motel at the corner of Highway 32 and Town Road X. It starts with a 9.5 mile bike ride out Highway X and eventually goes out to the Hutchins’ cabin on Round Lake.

“From there, the run proceeds around our bay to our neighbors from where contestants swim back to the start of the walk and at that point, there’s a party and awards ceremony,” Ed Hutchins said.

All proceeds from the event go to benefit the YMCA of the Northwoods Youth Development Programs, Three Lakes youth athletics programs and it also helps maintain the Three Eagle Trail.

“I think that probably the most unique part is that it starts out with the bike ride and ends with the swim, and because they’re all fairly short distances, it’s a very safe sort of thing to do,” Gwen Hutchins said.

Register the day of the event at the Triangle Motel parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $60 for a single participant, a relay with two people is $85, or a three-person relay is $110.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.