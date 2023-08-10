News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

X to auction off old Twitter items

X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.(Heritage Global Partners)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elon Musk is holding his version of a garage sale.

Now that Twitter is X, the company is auctioning off remnants of its old brand via Heritage Global Partners.

Specialty items for sale include a reconstructed barn and a large bird cage welded with a Twitter logo.

Two paintings depict Ellen Degeneres’ 2014 Oscar selfie and former president Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

X is auctioning off old Twitter items.
X is auctioning off old Twitter items.(Heritage Global Partners)

Even mundane office equipment and refrigerators will be on the auction block.

The 584 items open at $25 each, and bidding is set for next month in San Francisco.

Twitter auctioned similar memorabilia in January as part of Musk’s remake of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
OPLAC Woodside Elementary
Grand opening to be held for new OPLAC in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer