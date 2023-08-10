News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids Community Theatre’s HOPO Production ‘Toasted’ debuts Friday

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further! Starting Friday night you can see a new comedy play called ‘Toasted!’ UWL college student Ryan Hustedt directed and wrote the show.

Hustedt along with Dana Tritz and Jason Doebereiner, two of the lead roles, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 p.m. to talk about the play.

The synopsis: “A 1960s couple time travels to break up their younger selves and erase their marriage, but with the odds against them, their results become much more of a problem than a solution.”

The show is a completely original production, but contrary to most new plays in the area, it was written by an Award-nominated Actor and UWL college majoring in Musical Theatre Performance.

Due to the MT background‚ the play has a more fast-paced, musical theatre style to its book. The script also, though technically a “youth” production, is a more adult-style show, written for the adult audiences that usually do not particularly enjoy “children’s” play.

The show is on August 11 and 12.

Buy tickets here.

