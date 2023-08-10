News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin corn mill agrees to pay $940,000 to settle permit violations

FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion in this June 1, 2017 photo,. A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with the explosion that killed five workers in 2017. Court records indicate the grand jury indictment was announced Thursday, May 12, 2022, against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A milling company has agreed to pay $940,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging multiple violations at a plant that was the scene of a fatal explosion in 2017, state Justice Department officials announced Wednesday.

The agency sued Didion Milling Inc. in November 2020 alleging state inspectors discovered 30 violations that the company’s Cambria corn mill in 2019, including emissions, record-keeping and reporting violations. Didion spokesperson Scott Rippe didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the settlement.

The Justice Department asked the Legislature’s finance committee on Wednesday for permission to accept the settlement. Republicans passed a law in 2018 requiring the department to get the committee’s permission before settling any lawsuit as a way of diminishing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s powers.

Five Didion employees were killed in a grain dust explosion at the mill in May 2017. Last year, a federal grand jury charged the company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with the explosion, alleging the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the plant and falsified records to make it appear as if the cleanings were completed. The company responded to the charges by insisting the explosion was an accident.

The case is set to go to trial in October.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
OPLAC Woodside Elementary
Grand opening to be held for new OPLAC in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

Feltz Dairy Store
Feltz Family Farm and Dairy Store to host fundraiser for area humane society
Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
Pop Up Splash Pad allows kids to meet firemen in their communities while having fun in the water.
Pop-up Splash Pad moved to Wednesday in Wausau due to weather
Finn Hatch of De Pere is in the final round of the USA Mullet Championship
De Pere native enters final round of USA Mullet Championship