Wausau’s new kayak rental rack offers simple alternative to buying

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers have a new reason to celebrate as D.C. Everest Park unveiled an exciting addition. A kayak rental rack could offer an alternative to buying a kayak, which retail for $100-$1200 according to Paddling Magazine.

The newly introduced kayak rental rack is strategically positioned in close proximity to the water. Both a boat ramp and a fully-equipped kayak launch are within 50 feet of the rack. So, renters can bid farewell to the hassles of transporting their own kayaks. This could be especially useful for those who struggle to lift or carry kayaks long distances.

“I own my own kayak, but it’s heavy, like 65 pounds. And I could not get it up on the roof [of my car] myself. So I saw this [the rack] on the forestry page, I think or the Recs and Forestry page and I thought I’d give it a try, said Kris Kilcoyne, who rented one of the kayaks from the rack.

The rack impressed Kilcoyne with its ease of use.

“I just downloaded the app. I just had to put a payment method in and as soon as I scanned it, the locker opened and it was ready to go,” she said. “So it was very fast and super easy, very user-friendly. Not confusing at all.”

Kilcoyne tries to paddle at least once a week. “I love nature, just being out in the warm sun," she said. (WSAW)

The rental process is priced at $20 per hour, encompassing the kayak itself, a paddle, and a life vest. Some think of this as too costly.

“$20 an hour — that’s insane!! I love the idea but that’s way too much in my opinion. I have my own kayaks but thought it would be cool if I had friends that want to join BUT not at that price.” a Facebook user commented on the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry Facebook post.

For Kilcoyne though, the price fits the convenience.

“It was a great rate, especially when you don’t have to bring your own equipment,” she said.

For those who find the individual rate slightly steep, an alternative option exists in the form of a $75 unlimited kayak rental membership. This offer allows members to unlock up to four lockers simultaneously for up to two hours each. It also transfers across all kayak rental racks with the company Rent Fun.

Kilcoyne hopes to bring her son out onto the lake with her. He does not own a kayak and would likely rent one from the rack. The membership may help with this if she brings multiple guests.

“I like that you can rent all of them if you want for a whole family which is awesome!”

