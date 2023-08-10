Pop-up Splash Pad event happening Friday afternoon in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Two Wausau organizations are teaming up to deliver a cold splash for kids and their families. Who doesn’t dream about being a fireman, or riding on a fire truck when you’re a little kid? While you can’t ride the fire truck, you can certainly play in it, sort of.

Friday afternoon, a fire truck will be out at Riverlife Park, ladder raised and fire hose in tow. It’s a cool event that started three years ago on the 400 Block in Wausau. Wausau and Marathon County Parks and Recreation and Forestry coordinates the event, and the fire department hosts it. They usually see a few hundred people every year. Although it’s a fun event, Wausau Fire Chief Bob Barteck says it has a bigger purpose.

“This department is a reflection of the community. I think it’s important that they get a chance to meet us, see us have interactions with us in in a really fun environment outside of our normal ways that we communicate with the community,” said Barteck.

If you plan on going Friday, safety is taken very seriously, they will be blocking off the streets to protect children playing in the pad.

“Let’s have fun. We got a great fun community. Summer is winding down, those kids gotta get back into school soon. Let’s do something fun with them in one of our great parks and getting cooled off on a hot summer day together,” said Barteck.

They recommend kids bring water shoes. The free fun starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and will go on until 6 p.m.

Riverlife Park is located at 1400 N River Dr, Wausau, WI 54403.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.