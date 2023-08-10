Newman starting fresh after second straight state title

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the dawn of a new era at Newman Catholic. The Cardinals lost ten seniors from their state title-winning team in 2022, including starting quarterback Conner Krach and running back Thomas Bates. For 20-plus-year veteran coach Paul Michlig, losing a class of that physical and moral character is always difficult.

“The worst thing is always the end of the season,” said Michlig. “I don’t really care if you’re a state champion or you’re oh-and-nine, and I’ve done both, you don’t like seeing those kids leave.”

The Cardinals have won the past two 8-player state championships, having not lost a game since 2019. Losing the core of the team during that run is not easy to replace, but it makes the group excited to start with a new young core.

“You move on and we go with this group,” said Michlig. “It’s this group’s time to put a mark on the program and what they can do and that’s fun to see.”

The Cardinals will be tested the first two weeks of the season, back-to-back home games against Three Lakes and Florence. The team knows it’ll be an adjustment to get a nearly brand-new starting lineup ready for the season. However, they also know other teams still see them as top dogs.

“It’s nice that you put the jersey on and people think that you’re fairly decent. That’s a good thing, but that’s also a bad thing,” said Michlig. “It’s going back to the olden days of being an underdog. That’s alright. We like being the underdog, but the thing is people don’t look at you like the underdog. That’s what they’re going to have to understand. You might be new, but that doesn’t mean that they’re going to forgive you.”

Even still, this young, inexperienced bunch is confident in the ability that they have.

“I think we’re just going to surprise a lot of people. I think we’re kind of an underdog this year,” said junior wide receiver Carson Rice. “People are seeing the people we lost and those guys were really good, but now, it’s our time. We’re going to show up and I think we’re going to be really good.”

The Cardinals open the season Saturday, August 26th at home against Three Lakes.

