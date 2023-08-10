New baby giraffe Tafari born at Wildwood Wildlife Park

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Six-day-old giraffe, Tafari, made his public debut on August 10 after his mom, Teneeka, gave birth to the baby on August 4 following 15 months of gestation.

For five days, mom and son spent time inside to nurse and bond with each other. Finally, on Wednesday, he got to stretch his legs and meet parkgoers.

The park staff named him Tafari, meaning king. They wanted to stay in the theme of the family with names that start with “T” and are native to their homeland of Africa.

“He’s super cute,” said Education Coordinator Kim Domaszek. “He looks like he’s not six feet tall when you stand from here but he’s adorable and good reasons to come and see him before we close for the season.”

During his first day out, Tafari learned what running is and then couldn’t stop doing it, even running away from his mom a few times.

His mom as well as all the other giraffes, kept a locked eye on him.

“He is curious and wandering around,” Park Director Judy Domaszek said. “He actually learns from the other giraffes just like any other animal as he’s out and about in his yard.”

At the park, people are able to feed the giraffes.

“We have one of our interns out here every day doing the feeding,” Domaszek said. “They talk about different facts about them, their names. They get to learn all about them when they come up here to do the giraffe feeding with them.”

As of right now, at six feet tall and 130 pounds, Tafari is not big enough to be fed, but giraffes grow quickly so that might soon change.

To get your own peak at Tafari and his family, Wildwood Wildlife Park in Minocqua will be open seven days a week until their season closes on October 8.

