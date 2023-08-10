News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate

Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to extend the time period for Minocqua Brewing Company and owner Kirk Bangstad to revise their conditional use permit. Bangstad also filed an appeal to the revocation of his administrative review permit, allowing the brewery to remain open.

Last week, the same committee revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s administrative review permit, forcing the brewery to stop doing business.

During the meeting Wednesday afternoon, the committee voted to withdraw the motion to deny Minocqua Brewing Company’s conditional use permit or CUP. Instead, they agreed to allow the brewery more time to revise its plans, allowing them 180 days to get approval on the existing CUP. In a video on Facebook, Bangstad explained they will revise their permit to do business and work on ways to add parking and a beer garden.

Bangstad has been at odds with the county and the town of Minocqua for quite some time. Bangstad has said they don’t like him because of his progressive political beliefs.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
OPLAC Woodside Elementary
Grand opening to be held for new OPLAC in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

AbbyBank raises funds lost by Colby VFW after Cheese Days grill fire
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall by Target for 2.2 million...
Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks
Partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday & pleasant. A First Alert Weather Day is expected for...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles