First Alert Weather: Rain, storms return Friday & Sunday
Additional rounds for showers & storms throughout Friday. Seasonable highs through early next week. Heavy rainfall is possible Sunday into Monday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plan for rounds of showers and storms between Friday and Monday. Strong to severe storms is a possibility for Friday evening. Another weather system will bring heavy rainfall Sunday into Monday. Seasonable temperatures will hang around through early next week.
Quiet, pleasant weather on tap, Thursday. Morning fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Sunshine hangs around for the day, highs slightly cooler but seasonable, upper 70s. Some rain could arrive as early as Thursday night, but likely not until early Friday morning by the morning commute hours. Overnight lows near the mid-50s.
A weather system moves in Friday, bringing rounds for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible just before daybreak Friday morning.
Showers and storms from the morning will flow from west to east, gradually improving weather conditions for the afternoon, with cloudy skies hovering over the region. Highs cool, mid to upper 70s.
A second round of showers and thunderstorms arriving Friday evening, likely after 6 PM.
Storms may become strong to severe depending on how much storm fuel we gain Friday afternoon. Storm threats would include strong winds, and large hail.
Temperatures remaining seasonable, mid to upper 70s, throughout the weekend. A mixture of sun and clouds make a return on Saturday. Some lingering rain is possible for the Northwoods Saturday, but rain accumulations will be light. Turning cloudy on Sunday, with another round for showers and thunderstorms.
Rain or storms likely strating Sunday evening, continuing through much of Monday. It is possible for heavy rainfall to accumulate between Sunday and Monday, where rain amounts could exceed 1 inch for some.
