First Alert Weather: Rain, storms return Friday & Sunday

Additional rounds for showers & storms throughout Friday. Seasonable highs through early next week. Heavy rainfall is possible Sunday into Monday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plan for rounds of showers and storms between Friday and Monday. Strong to severe storms is a possibility for Friday evening. Another weather system will bring heavy rainfall Sunday into Monday. Seasonable temperatures will hang around through early next week.

Seasonable temperatures, chances for showers and storms(WSAW)

Quiet, pleasant weather on tap, Thursday. Morning fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Sunshine hangs around for the day, highs slightly cooler but seasonable, upper 70s. Some rain could arrive as early as Thursday night, but likely not until early Friday morning by the morning commute hours. Overnight lows near the mid-50s.

Seasonable temperatures through Sunday. Rounds for rain, but dry Thursday and Saturday with sunshine(WSAW)

A weather system moves in Friday, bringing rounds for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible just before daybreak Friday morning.

Scattered showers and storms Friday morning during commute hours(WSAW)

Showers and storms from the morning will flow from west to east, gradually improving weather conditions for the afternoon, with cloudy skies hovering over the region. Highs cool, mid to upper 70s.

Clouds filling the northwoods Friday afternoon. Possible for afternoon dry weather and sunshine which will increase our storm fuel(WSAW)

A second round of showers and thunderstorms arriving Friday evening, likely after 6 PM.

Another round for scattered showers and storms track in Friday evening(WSAW)
Rounds for thunderstorms move eastward Friday night, some storms will be strong or possibly severe(WSAW)

Storms may become strong to severe depending on how much storm fuel we gain Friday afternoon. Storm threats would include strong winds, and large hail.

Chance for strong or severe storms on Friday evening(WSAW)
Storm threats Friday will include strong winds and large hail(WSAW)

Temperatures remaining seasonable, mid to upper 70s, throughout the weekend. A mixture of sun and clouds make a return on Saturday. Some lingering rain is possible for the Northwoods Saturday, but rain accumulations will be light. Turning cloudy on Sunday, with another round for showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain or scattered Sunday night(WSAW)
Rain continues through much of Monday(WSAW)

Rain or storms likely strating Sunday evening, continuing through much of Monday. It is possible for heavy rainfall to accumulate between Sunday and Monday, where rain amounts could exceed 1 inch for some.

Heavy rainfall is possible from Sunday into Monday(WSAW)

