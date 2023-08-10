First Alert Weather Day: Friday evening for potential severe storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, which includes much of the area from late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The next weather maker impacting the Badger State will first bring a warm front late Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers & non-severe storms are expected with this wet weather activity. The wild card as the day goes on Friday is how much sunshine we might experience from midday through the afternoon. If the clouds do yield to some sun, storm fuel will increase and lead to better odds for severe storms. If the clouds hold on for the second half of the day on Friday, the risk of severe storms could be lower, but a chance of strong storms would continue.

The last day of the work week will feature some much-needed showers but also include the potential for storms which may be strong to severe going into Friday evening. Increasing clouds Thursday night into early Friday morning as a warm front brings scattered showers and storms to the area leading up to and after daybreak. These will be run-of-the-mill showers with storms producing downpours, brief gusty winds, and lightning. As the morning goes along Friday, the wet weather will subside, with clouds and perhaps intervals of sunshine developing around midday and for the afternoon hours.

With more in the way of sunshine than clouds possible at times Friday afternoon, instability could build in advance of the cold front, which will spark additional storms Friday late afternoon into the evening. The time frame for storms is from 5 PM to 11 PM Friday. The storms will be moving from west to east across the area with the front. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall with downpours. There is a very low risk of a tornado with any severe storms.

As the cold front shifts east, the storms should be out of the region by midnight Friday night. In the wake of the front, a bit cooler for the upcoming weekend. There will be a chance of spotty afternoon showers Saturday, while a better opportunity for showers and perhaps storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. It doesn’t appear any storms on Sunday will be strong to severe, but we will continue to monitor this in the next few days.

