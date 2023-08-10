News and First Alert Weather App
Feltz Family Farm and Dairy Store to host fundraiser for area humane society

Feltz Dairy Store
Feltz Dairy Store(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Bring a chair and enjoy the music under the tent or under the stars as Feltz Family Farm and Dairy Store is set to host ‘Beer & Cheese for Pets Please’ fundraiser for the Humane Society of Portage County.

The event will be held at 5796 Porter Dr. in Plover and will take place from 5-9 p.m.

This year’s event will have even more cheese samples than in years past like string cheese, sausage, local entertainment, raffles, and a special raffle with a pendant from Lee Ayers Jewelers designed by Thomas Dailing.

Starting at 5 p.m. the night will begin with:

  • The “Gray Catz” from Stevens Point will provide familiar music
  • Stevens Point Brewery will provide a vast selection of their finest and most popular beers/sodas.
  • Mullins, Feltz Dairy Store & Dairy State Cheese will provide cheeses.
  • Wenzel’s Farm LLC will provide Beef Sticks.
  • Raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
  • Raffle for a Pendant valued at $3,000 (Donated by Lee Ayers Jewelry designed by Tom Dailing).
  • A silent auction featuring authenticated framed sports memorabilia including items from the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers.

Pricing

General admission is $40, including samples of 25 different Point Beers, Ciderboys Hard Ciders, Point Gourmet Sodas, and cheeses.

Non-alcoholic admission is $20 for those 5 years old and up. This option includes samples of non-alcoholic drinks, Point Gourmet Sodas, and cheeses.

For tickets and more information about the event, click here.

