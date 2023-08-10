News and First Alert Weather App
Door County Candle Company raising funds for Hawaii after devastating fires

By Alice Reid
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Candle Company introduced a new candle Wednesday to raise funds providing relief from the devastation left behind by the Maui wildfires in Hawaii.

The company is now selling the the Maui Wildfire Relief Liliko’i Candle, named after the Hawaiian passion fruit.

“For Nic and me, Maui is where we got engaged and where our love story found new wings. Today, our hearts are heavy as we witness the challenges facing Maui and its community,” a statement from the company reads.

A portion of the profits from every 16oz Liliko’i candle sold will contribute to the ongoing wildfire relief efforts.

Officials in Hawaii say 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.

The heartbreaking news, confirming the worst fears of many residents and officials, makes the wildfires among the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history, according to Hawaii News Now.

The horrific death toll — up from six earlier in the day — was confirmed by Maui County officials just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and came as firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors.

A county spokesperson said all of those who died were in Lahaina.

