De Pere native enters final round of USA Mullet Championship

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local De Pere kid could win a championship belt for his hair.

Finn Hatch is in the final round of the USA Mullet Championship. He says his “mullet excitement” was fueled by seeing last year’s mullet competition.

If he wins, Finn receives a cash prize and several prize packages from the tournament sponsors as well as an exclusive championship trophy.

You can vote for him on https://www.mulletchamp.com/

