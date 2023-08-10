News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosts High Tea luncheon for area girls

‘High Tea’ is a three-week series for young girls to be empowered to be the best they can be
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At the Chalet at Granite Peak on Thursday, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosted their fourth annual ‘High Tea Luncheon.’

‘High Tea’ is a three-week series for young girls to be empowered to be the best they can be.

A total of 30 girls participated in different events throughout the weeks geared towards girls in middle and high school, ranging in age from 11 to 17. They even visited businesses to learn about non-traditional careers.

‘It’s really important that our girls feel we believe in them and that they see that in themselves as well as they look ahead to their future,” said Kim Larsen, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area. “Not only heading back to school with the new school year, but also as they plan for their future and life after high school, and what that might look like.”

NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies also spoke at the event to the girls who come from all over the area including Antigo, Marshfield, and Merrill.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
OPLAC Woodside Elementary
Grand opening to be held for new OPLAC in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

High School Football Coverage
Newman football's new players learning the ways after team wins state title
‘High Tea’ is a three-week series for young girls to be empowered to be the best they can be
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosts 4th annual 'High Tea Luncheon'
‘Beer & Cheese for Pets Please’ is August 19 from 5-9 p.m. at Feltz Family Farm and Dairy Store...
Fundraiser for Humane Society of Portage Co. to include beer, cheese and music
The total amount raised was $7,419.43, contributing to an impressive fundraising result
AbbyBank raises funds to help Colby VFW rebuild resources after grill fire