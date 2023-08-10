Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosts High Tea luncheon for area girls

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At the Chalet at Granite Peak on Thursday, the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosted their fourth annual ‘High Tea Luncheon.’

‘High Tea’ is a three-week series for young girls to be empowered to be the best they can be.

A total of 30 girls participated in different events throughout the weeks geared towards girls in middle and high school, ranging in age from 11 to 17. They even visited businesses to learn about non-traditional careers.

‘It’s really important that our girls feel we believe in them and that they see that in themselves as well as they look ahead to their future,” said Kim Larsen, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area. “Not only heading back to school with the new school year, but also as they plan for their future and life after high school, and what that might look like.”

NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies also spoke at the event to the girls who come from all over the area including Antigo, Marshfield, and Merrill.

