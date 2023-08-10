AbbyBank raises funds lost by Colby VFW after Cheese Days grill fire

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - AbbyBank is proud to announce the successful conclusion of their donation campaign to support the Colby VFW following a grill fire incident during Cheese Days last month.

This incident resulted in the loss of their food, a significant source of fundraising for the VFW.

With generous contributions from the community and the matching pledge from AbbyBank, the VFW has received substantial financial support to help them recover from their loss.

The total amount raised was $7,419.43, contributing to an impressive fundraising result.

The funds will play a pivotal role in helping the Colby VFW rebuild their resources and aid them in their future remodeling project.

AbbyBank launched a donation drive at their location, matching all donations up to $200 per donation and encouraging their customers and community members to contribute to the cause, leading to an overwhelming response.

“We are immensely grateful to our community members for their unwavering support during this campaign,” said Karla Feldbruegge, Assistant Vice President, and Abbotsford Branch Manager at AbbyBank. “Seeing the community come together to support the Colby VFW has been truly heartwarming. We are proud to be part of such a generous and caring community.”

