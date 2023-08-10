News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

AbbyBank raises funds lost by Colby VFW after Cheese Days grill fire

AbbyBank Logo
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - AbbyBank is proud to announce the successful conclusion of their donation campaign to support the Colby VFW following a grill fire incident during Cheese Days last month.

This incident resulted in the loss of their food, a significant source of fundraising for the VFW.

With generous contributions from the community and the matching pledge from AbbyBank, the VFW has received substantial financial support to help them recover from their loss.

The total amount raised was $7,419.43, contributing to an impressive fundraising result.

The funds will play a pivotal role in helping the Colby VFW rebuild their resources and aid them in their future remodeling project.

AbbyBank launched a donation drive at their location, matching all donations up to $200 per donation and encouraging their customers and community members to contribute to the cause, leading to an overwhelming response.

“We are immensely grateful to our community members for their unwavering support during this campaign,” said Karla Feldbruegge, Assistant Vice President, and Abbotsford Branch Manager at AbbyBank. “Seeing the community come together to support the Colby VFW has been truly heartwarming. We are proud to be part of such a generous and caring community.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Gov. Evers announces approval of over $300M in projects across Wisconsin
'Icarus' will be the tallest water slide in the country.
Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer
OPLAC Woodside Elementary
Grand opening to be held for new OPLAC in Wisconsin Rapids

Latest News

Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall by Target for 2.2 million...
Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks
Partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday & pleasant. A First Alert Weather Day is expected for...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles