2018 ‘The Voice’ runner-up performs at Wausau’s Concerts on the Square

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A higher-profile performer entertained the crowd at Wausau’s Concerts on the Square on Wednesday evening. Wisconsin native Chris Kroeze, NBC’s ‘The Voice’ runner-up, graced the 400 Block during the 10th concert this summer.

Kroeze was born and raised in Barron, Wisconsin, just north of Chippewa Falls.

“We used to go to Packer games all the time, so I mean that dreaded 29 trip from Chippewa to Green Bay you know,” said Kroeze.

Having come through Wausau before, he knew about the 400 Block stage.

“He wanted to play here. Many times we do get artists that do reach out to us on a regular basis,” said Pete Valiska, Board Member of Wausau Events.

Back in 2019, Kroeze went on a journey to compete in the popular music competition ‘The Voice.” In the finale, he sang one of his original songs, called ‘Human,’ which was top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Being on the West Coast during the competition made him appreciate home even more.

“I did the California thing, and I like Wisconsin a lot better. This is home for me. It’s always fun, especially in these towns that aren’t huge, but still big enough. There’s a lot of people. I don’t know, it’s fun,” said Kroeze.

Kroeze learned how to play guitar under the stars in northwestern Wisconsin. He says a big thing he values is his roots.

“Born and raised here, and it’s where I’m raising my kids,” said Kroeze.

Wausau Events said it was exciting to have someone like Kroeze performing at Concerts on the Square.

“Anytime you bring in someone that’s got national credentials… it’ll be a good night. What a great crowd to have an outdoor concert for. Every artist that we’ve had this year just loved it. Whether they’ve been here before or not,” said Valiska.

“Sweet park setup, good stage, good PA, get to play music with my friends… it’s going to be fun,” said Kroeze.

As a part of Kroeze’s contract, Bernatello’s Pizza set up their food truck, bringing a new type of food to the concert on the square.

There are two more performances left in the Wausau Concerts on the Square series.

August 16, 2023

Conscious Pilot

August 30, 2023

Unity The Band

