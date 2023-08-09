Wisconsin Rapids football looking to teach high standards with young roster

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past two seasons, Wisconsin Rapids football has shared a Valley Conference title. Now, they’re looking for a three-peat, but the path won’t come easy. With key players like NC7 All-Stars Brennan Huber, Connor Akey, and Leo Brostowitz moved on, the new vets of the team will have to lead a very young squad to live up to their standards.

“Making sure they know what they’re doing, making sure they’re able to keep up with the level that we were last year,” says Elias Diaz, Senior Center. “We can’t drop down in our abilities and still expect to win conference. We have to keep up with what we’re doing last year.”

Senior Linebacker Cater Christy says they loss of key players hurts, but they’re working to build up the team chemistry up, claiming if they do that, it’ll all click together.

A big reason for success in previous success is now-former running back Leo Brostowitz, who rushed for 1,668 yards in 2022. With a key cog like that out of the lineup, there’s no question it leaves a major void.

“There’s no replacing it, he was our offense last year,” says Tony Biolo, Wisconsin Rapids Head Coach. “Everything we did obviously revolved around teams trying to stop him and do what they could do. In terms of what did we lose? Probably a huge chunk of our offense.”

Coach Biolo says triple options helped other guys get more experience on the ground last year and is looking for a more balanced offense in 2023.

The Red Raiders kick off their season on Thursday, Aug. 17th at River Falls.

