Hearing concluded in Lily Peters case

Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3
Lily Peters homicide suspect hearing day 3(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The hearing for a teen charged with killing Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls is over.

The defense and state have both rested in the third day of the hearing that will decide whether the 15-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult or moved to juvenile court. The judge has not set a date on when he will rule on this hearing.

The defense called three witnesses Wednesday, one being James Garbarino, a retired professor with over 30 years of experience as an expert witness in criminal cases involving issues of violence and children.

Garbarino testified the suspect shows signs of poor decision making and impulse control. He went on to say he believes the boy would do better in juvenile detention given he has no history of violence, and because he shows signs of depression.

He added the suspect needs therapeutic support which they likely wouldn’t have access to in an adult correctional facility.

The final witness called by the defense Wednesday, Dr. Marlena Larson, Psychology Director with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, supported Garabino’s statement, saying 29% of positions for mental health professionals is currently vacant and right now there are 100,000 people in adult correctional facilities in need of mental health support.

