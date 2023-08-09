Trial date set for Wausau teen charged in 2022 shooting at Wisconsin Rapids motel

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau teen charged with shooting and injuring another man at a motel in Wisconsin Rapids will see his case go to trial next year.

Christopher Stevens, 18, charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an incident on Aug. 6, 2022, at a Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids, is scheduled to begin his trial on Jan. 30, 2024.

According to court records, police were called to Motel 6 on Huntington Drive for a report of a physical altercation. They found a man face down on the ground bleeding from a gunshot to the head.

Stevens told police the victim pushed him and punched him in the face while they were in the hotel parking lot. Stevens said he pushed the victim away and picked up his gun. He said the victim tried to tackle him so Stevens punched him. Stevens said he may have hit the victim with his gun, but said it was not intentional and he was trying to protect himself.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from the hotel shows both men involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot, ending with Stevens pointing a gun at the victim’s head. The video then shows both men falling to the ground. Stevens then got up and got in the rear driver’s seat of his vehicle. The vehicle is then seen driving away. The victim stayed on the ground for another minute and then slowly got up and went to his vehicle.

Earlier this year, Stevens’ cash bond was adjusted from $250,000 down to $75,000. He is currently out on bond.

A final pre-trial hearing will be held on Jan. 3.

