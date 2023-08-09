Shakespeare in the Gardens starts Thursday at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Monk Botanical Gardens is giving you the opportunity to enjoy nature and theatre, all at the same time.

After taking a short break in 2020, Shakespeare in the Gardens is back. On Thursday, they will transform a field in the gardens into a magical stage. The River and Woods Theater Company will be performing two different Shakespeare pieces Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There’s an evening performance of “As You Like It.” In the afternoon, you can catch a children’s version of " A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The performance will be a fun interactive experience and is perfect for elementary school aged kids.

“It’s a good show, the theatre group that puts it on puts their heart and soul into it, and the performers are from right here in our community. So, it’s a great way to support your community,” said Elise Schuler, Education and Events Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens.

The children’s matinee starts at one in the afternoon. The cost is $8 per person. Food trucks will be on-site for lunch beginning at noon when the gates open. There will also be craft time before the afternoon show where kids can make wands they’ll use to interact with the performers during the show.

The evening showing of “As You Like It” will offer a traditional theatre experience in the gardens. Monk Gardens says the shows have been popular in the past, and this year they are hoping to see even more people enjoy the show, and the gardens.

“The weather is always wonderful this time of year. The gardens are absolutely beautiful. And theater performances outdoors are always just a bunch of fun,” said Schuler.

Tickets are $20 a person for the evening show, 17 and under are $15. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m.

Monk Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N 1st Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.

To get your tickets, click here.

