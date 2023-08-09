Senator Baldwin celebrates $6-million in federal funding for Marshfield Ag Research Station

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is celebrating millions of dollars for the Marshfield Agricultural Research station-- or MARS.

Baldwin toured the facility in Stratford in which she helped them get $6-million dollars.

She says it’s very important that buildings like the Marshfield AG Research Station get the funding needed to make upgrades.

“You need the conditions and facilities to be able to focus attention on research,” said Baldwin.

The $6-million dollars coming to MARS will help conduct research for things like healthcare, rural livability and addressing mental health challenges in rural areas.

“The walls of the campus are the boundaries of the state. We want that to mean something and an investment in a research station like this and others around this state really have benefits,” said Baldwin.

A number of small family farms have decreased over the last couple of decades. This is why the investment in rural partnerships is crucial.

“Mental health and youth, how do we support healthy minds for our youth? Particularly in rural areas where there may not be the same level of resources available that their are in metro areas,” said Karl Martin, Dean and Director Division of Extension, UW-Madison

Mars is one of 12 buildings that College of Ag and Life Sciences owns. Most of these stations are in rural Wisconsin. The federal money will allow them to build a state of the art structure.

“Our researchers need to come here and collect data overnight sometimes for multiple days, it will give us the ability to house researchers, students and engage the public in a really strong and positive way in the future,” said Glenda Gillaspy, Dean and Director, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, UW-Madison.

