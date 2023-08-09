Recipe: Wisconsin Beef Council shares its summertime recipes for the grill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have a garden here in Wisconsin, it’s that time. After a couple months of tending to your plants you should be starting to reap the rewards. Or if you don’t have your own garden, farmer’s markets are in full swing.

So here are some delicious beef recipes to help you enjoy your garden bounty!

Farmer’s Market Vegetable, Beef, and Brown Rice Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups asparagus pieces (2-inch pieces)

1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

3 cups hot cooked brown rice

1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes

1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained

1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Marinade:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and 1/4 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator for dressing.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash; cook and stir 7 to 8 minutes or until tender. Toss with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt and reserved marinade in large bowl.

Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over rice salad.

Gazpacho Steak Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Shoulder Steak, Boneless, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 can (5-1/2 ounces) spicy 100% vegetable juice

8 cups mixed greens

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup cucumber, cut in half lengthwise, then into thin slices

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

Salt and pepper

Crunchy Tortilla Strips (recipe follows)

Gazpacho Dressing:

1 can (5-1/2 ounces) spicy 100% vegetable juice

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

COOKING:

Place beef steak and 1 can vegetable juice in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Combine dressing ingredients; refrigerate. Combine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and 1 cup green bell pepper; refrigerate.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towel. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill shoulder steaks, covered, 12 to 17 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness (top round steak 15 to 19 minutes for medium rare(145°F) doneness; do not overcook), turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile prepare Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add steak to salad mixture. Drizzle with dressing and top with tortilla strips.

Cook’s Tip: Strips: Heat oven to 400°F. Cut 2 corn tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch wide strips. Place strips in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 4 to 8 minutes or until crisp.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.