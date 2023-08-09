Pointers begin practice ahead of new season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The sun was out and the new, white helmets were strapped on as the UW-Stevens Point football team took the field for their first practice of the 2023 season Wednesday. The Pointers are entering year two under head coach Luke Venne. With a year of experience for the players and staff, the team is feeling much more confident.

“Year one to year two is the biggest growth I feel like so we’re comfortable now,” said senior defensive lineman Dakota Carriveau. “We kinda know the system. We know what the coaches want and we’re just ready to play hard.”

UWSP finished their first season under Venne at 1-9. However, with a complete offseason to prepare, Venne said he feels much more at ease as a staff while focusing on daily improvements.

“We don’t put big goals on ourselves as far as where we’re trying to go record-wise,” said Venne. “What we’re trying to do is try and develop every day and for us having our roots in a little deeper, helps our process, and hopefully, throughout the course of time, those will get deeper and deeper and deeper.”

The Pointers open the season on Thursday, August 31st at Lindenwood. The home opener is Saturday, Sept. 2nd against St. Norbert.

